National Geographic’s 2019 Adventurer of the Year, Heather “Anish” Anderson, will be speaking at the Jefferson Public Library on February 12 at 11 a.m.
Avid mountaineer, professional speaker, and author, Anderson will be sharing slides, stories, and answering questions. Copies of her books, “Thirst: 2600 Miles to Home” and “Mud, Rocks, Blazes: Letting Go on the Appalachian Trail” will be available for sale after the program. Brunch foods and treats will be provided.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include:
•Jan 27: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Jan 28: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Feb 1: Homeschool Tech Toy Day at 11 a.m. Homeschoolers attend for robot tech toys. Drive your robot through tubes, see if you can make a strike or you can even try to master your robot with computer coding. Have your phone charged and ready as most of the robots are controlled by apps. Various robot tech toys will be provided.
•Feb 2: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Feb 3: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 4: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Feb 7-11: Seed Library Week. Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.. Get your garden started with the first Seed Library Week of the year. Seed Library members will be able to "check out" up to five seed packets of spring vegetables and flowers. Becoming a member is free. All you need is a library card in good standing and to watch a short video at the Jefferson Public Library. To see what seeds you can take home and plant go to excelatgardening.com to see the catalog. Email Elizabeth at ejones@prlib.org with any questions.
HOURS
Library hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours.
The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
