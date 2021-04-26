A fundraising gala was held on April 10 for The Empower College & Career Center and the goal was to raise $100,000. With the help of Chateau Elan, business and industry partners anticipate reaching or exceeding their goals.
The Empower College & Career Center is an educational partnership with businesses in Jackson County and the surrounding area. The Empower Center engages students in real-world learning experiences. Through partnerships with business and industry, higher education, and the local community, students work toward goals that help them reach their college and career objectives.
The Empower board is made up of business and industry leaders. The fundraising gala was held to now only raise funds for the Empower College & Career Center but also to raise awareness on the program.
These funds will help provide students equipment and experiences that align with their career aspirations.
The Jackson County Board of Education appreciates the efforts of business and industry leaders who visioned, organized and executed the event for the College and Career Center.
College and career centers were a key initiative for former lieutenant governor Casey Cagle. Cagle was present at the event and received the Empowering the Future Award.
