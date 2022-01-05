The Commerce Public Library is offering 2022 calendars for sale.
"If you didn't get a chance to pick up a 2022 calendar," advises Friends of the Commerce Library President Erika Jantzen, "there are still a few copies of a Commerce calendar available at the library for $10. Proceeds from these sales will support library programs for the rest of 2022."
SUMMER PLANS
In other library news, plans for the summer programs are already being made.
"Staff is excited to begin working on the new theme, 'Oceans of Possibilties,'" says Angel Abounade, library manager.
WRITER'S GROUP
The adult writer's group will be meeting this week on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m.
LUNCHOEN
On Wednesday, Jan. 12, there will be an elections and polling luncheon at noon. Call the library at 706-335-5946 for more information about this event.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Bobbie Ann Mason's "The Girl in the Blue Beret," M.J.Arlidge's "Liar, Liar," Jocko Willink's "Final Spin" and two by Robert Bryndza "Nine Elms" and "Shadow Sands."
Mason's novel is a World War II story about a pilot who was shot down in Occupied Europe and the girl who helped him escape. Arlidge's novel and those by Bryndza are both described as mystery/thrillers.
New nonfiction include: "Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies" by Kiana Danial, "The Beginner's Guide to Raising Goats" by Amber Bradshaw, "The New Pallet Book with Ingenious DIY Projects for the Home, Garden and Homestead" and "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones.
New in Young Adult are more volumes in Atsuko Asano's dystopian manga series, No.6, as well as new copies of "Love of Kill by Fe." There is a large anime collection available now in Commerce, and "Love of Kill" is set to be released by streaming on Crunchyroll in January.
"Patrons not familiar with these popular young adult graphic novels," says library assistant Natalie Thompson, "might want to check out some to see why they are in demand."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Tuesday Jan. 11 - Adult Writers at 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesdays - Kidsercise at 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday Jan. 12 - Elections and polling luncheon at noon.
•Thursdays - Teen Smash from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday - Yoga 6 to 7 p.m.
•Thursday, Jan. 13 - Chess at 6 p.m.
•Fridays - Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.