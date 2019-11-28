CASA's Candy Cane Forest will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Southside Church, located at 8144 Jefferson Road, Athens.
The event will include arts, crafts and games with "Buddy the Elf."
The community event will benefit Piedmont CASA kids. Donations collected will be placed in a fund for summer camps and extracurricular activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.