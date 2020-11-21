Miss Cayden Williams, age 12, was recently crowned Miss Jefferson Preteen 2020.
Miss Williams' activities include the West Jackson Robotics Club and 7th Grade Band (when not in digital learning.) She also enjoys volunteering for our local iServe Ministries, donating food to families in need.
As one of the top 10 queens in the state of Georgia, she will be competing in the National All- American Miss Pageant to be held Thanksgiving week at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Fla. At the national pageant, contestants will compete in five overall categories, including Formal Wear Modeling, Personal Introduction, Interview, Resume and Community Service Project. National American Miss also offers optional contests such as Talent, Runway Model Search and Red Carpet Correspondent.
National American Miss is dedicated to celebrating America's greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the pageant awards thousands in cash and prizes to recognize and assist in the development of young ladies nationwide. All activities are age-appropriate and family-oriented. The program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation, and offers an "All American spirit of fun for family and friends." Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence and learning new skills, such as good attitudes about competition, as well as setting and achieving personal goals.
