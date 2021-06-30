Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.
All meetings are free and open to the public.
"Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together," organizers state.
NEWGRACE
NewGrace Church, located at 373 Pottery Factory Drive, Commerce, offers Celebrate Recovery every Thursday evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.
All meetings are free and open to the public.
