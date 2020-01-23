On Thursday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m., children at the Commerce Public Library will wrap up Lunar New Year festivities with a Chinese Paper Cut with Xiaohong Hart. All ages are welcome but children under 10 should be accompanied by an adult.
The Anime Club, led by staff member, Natalie Thompson, is the last Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. At the Saturday, Jan. 25 meeting, they will watch the first two episodes of “My Hero Academia” and then discuss the episodes.
The Lego Club will meet on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. The challenge for this month is to build something related to the Chinese New Year such as a rat, as this is the year of the rat, or even a dragon.
For the adults, a Chinese paper lantern craft is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. Young adults are welcome to attend with an adult. Sign-up is requested to plan for supplies. To sign up, call 706-335-5946 or email the library at commercelibrary@gmail.com.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, an Introduction to Korean Culture and Language Talk is being held for patrons at 10:30 a.m. Sign-ups are recommended.
"You don't want to miss this insightful program, states Angel Abounader, library manager. “It will offer an authentic look at South Korean culture."
A Home Buyer's Seminar will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 1, by 1818 Reality and Peach State Bank and Trust. The program will begin at 10 a.m.
James Patterson has two new novels now available, “Lost” and “The River Murders.” Other new adult fiction books at the library include: Robyn Carr's “Country Guest House,” Iris Johansen's “Hindsight,” Beatriz Williams, “All The Ways He Said Goodbye,” Charlaine Harris' “Longer Fall,” J.T. Ellison's “Good Girls Lie,” Meredith Russo's “If I Was Your Girl” and a new copy of Louisa May Alcott's “Little Women.”
There are new non-fiction titles now available at the library as well, including: Martha Stewart's “Organizing - The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home and Routines;” Dr. Josh Axe's “The Collagen Diet - A 28-Day Plan for Sustained Weight Loss, Glowing Skin, Great Gut Health and a Younger You;” Candace A. Taylor's “Overground Railroad - The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America;” Leslie Schrock's “Bumpin' - The Modern Guide to Pregnancy” and Julie Morris' “Smart Plants - Power Foods and Natural Nootropics for Optimized Thinking, Focus and Memory.”
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Thursday, Jan. 30, 4 p.m., Cut Paper Craft
Thursday, Jan. 30, 4 p.m., Anime Club
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Saturday, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., Lego Club
Adult programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m., Intro to Korean Culture and Language
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m., Adult Craft-Paper Lanterns
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.