Beginning August 11 and continuing through September 31, the final phase will begin in collecting Census data. Census workers will begin visiting all of the households who did not submit Census data, either online or through the mail.
The workers will have official Census identification and will not ask to enter the home. They will have an official black Census bag, an ID badge (usually work around the neck) that has their name, their photograph, a Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. They should also have a tablet or smartphone that has the logo of the 2020 Census on it. Census workers will be driving their own personal vehicles.
Census workers will be visiting homes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Those who have not completed the Census information, may do so online at 2020census.gov.
Jackson County is ranked at 12th in the state of Georgia with 66 percent of households responding.
