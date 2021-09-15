Center Baptist Church, located at Old Hwy. 441, Center, will hold homecoming service on Sunday, September 19, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Special music will be provided by The Brotherhood Quartet with Pastor William Bray bringing the message.
A meal will follow after the service. Those who attend are asked to bring their favorite dish.
For more information, contact Barbara at 706-410-3575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.