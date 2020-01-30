“The Century of Games program at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library was a huge success,” stated Rhonda O’ Keeffe. “Children of all ages participated in Putt-Putt Golf, Marbles, Legos, Lincoln Logs, Twister, Pac-Man and other video games.”
Bandit, the Reading Therapy dog, will be at the library on Thursday, February 6, from 5 – 6 p.m. Reluctant and hesitant readers are encouraged to come and read to Bandit.
On Tuesday, February 18, from 4 – 6 p.m. children can enjoy a Mardi Gras program. The event is free and for ages four and older with a caregiver.
The Center for Puppetry Arts will present a live puppet show based on the award winning book “Stellaluna.” Beginning Tuesday, January 21 – Sunday, March 8, stop by the library and check out this book centered around an unusual bat’s friendship. Everyone who checks out the book will be entered into a contest to win a family four pack of tickets to see the live “Stellaluna” puppet show at the Center for Puppetry Arts. Tickets include the performance, entry to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and Create-A Puppet Workshop.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool Group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Public Library. All are welcome.
Those who need a passport for spring break or summer vacation can go to the library as it is a Passport Acceptance Facility. Call to book an appointment or ask questions. For more information, visit https://travel.state.gov.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook at Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
