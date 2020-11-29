Plans are underway to hold a Celebration of Life event for the late Coach Jack Keen on Sunday, April 25, starting at 2 p.m. at The Arena at Jefferson High School. The day’s events will include the opening of an exhibit highlighting Coach Keen’s life and career, the dedication of his classroom and a ceremony featuring memories told by people that Coach Keen influenced during his life.
A granite marker and plaque recognizing Coach Keen’s lifetime of academic contributions will be placed at the school by the City of Jefferson.
A video history project is underway that will give students, athletes and friends of Coach Keen opportunities to share their memories about him. More information about this project will be released soon.
Jack Nolan Keen passed away on July 20, 2020. He spent 50 years in education; 42 of those years were at Jefferson High School as a teacher, coach, and mentor to thousands of students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.