Chair Yoga is now offered every Monday at noon at the Commerce Public Library for those with some physical limitations.
The other yoga classes continue on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Looking ahead there will be a Korean program at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17. Then on Tuesday, May 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the children who have been attending the Story Book Art Club will have a showing of their works of art for the past year. Laura Cox, who has taught this club all year, encourages all to "stop by and see the amazing creations of these talented children!"
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Summer Reading sign-ups begin on Friday, May 20. The theme this year is "Oceans of Possibilities."
"Stop by to sign-up and check out the library decorations for this summer," leaders state. "As last year, parents can sign-up with the online Beanstack Program, but paper logs will continue to be available as well."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Anne Perry's "Three Debts Paid," David Baldacci's "Dream Town," James Patterson's "The Death of the Black Widow," Amanda Bestor-Siegal's "The Caretakers," Jessamine Chan's "The School for Good Mothers," David Gilliham's "Shadows of Berlin," Eliza Knight's "The Mayfair Bookshop," Gina Sorell's "The Wise Women," Dale Brown's "Arctic Storm Rising," Casey McQuiston''s "One Last Stop," Michele Adams' "Hidden Treasures" and Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa's "A Woman of Endurance."
New nonfiction now on the shelves include: "The Regenerative Garden" by Stephanie Rose, "Weed-Free Gardening" by Tasha Greer, "Four-Season Food Gardening" by Misilla Dela Llana, "Year-Round Gardening" by Lena Israelsson, "Succulents for Beginners" by Misa Matsuyama, "The Fight to Vote" by Michael Waldman, "To The Uttermost Ends of the Earth" by Phil Keith, "Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff" by Matt Paxton and "Ambitious Like A Mother" by Lara Bazelon.
Keith's book is about the epic hunt for the south's most feared ship, and the greatest sea battle of the civil war. Rose's book presents 80 practical projects for creating a self-sustaining garden ecosystem.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Wednesdays, Story Time with Ms Brittney at 10:30 a.m.
•Thursdays, Teen Smash, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Chess at 6 p.m.
•Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
