Changes are coming soon to the Commerce Public Library downloadable book and magazine service.
Overdrive, Inc. was recently purchased by the same company that owns RB digital, the library's present service. Since Overdrive had industry-leading technologies, RB digital is planned to be merged with Overdrive's platform thus allowing Commerce patrons to enjoy access to ebooks and audiobooks from both companies. This will be provided through the free Libby app, and the changes are scheduled to take place by Oct. 1. More information will be coming soon about the process.
"It should be noted, however, that magazine access will continue through RB digital until a new ZINIO platform is integrated into Libby," library manager Angel Abounader states. "This change also makes it possible for patrons to use Kindle Papaerwhites. Making the transition will be easy, it only requires users to enter their library name and library card number in the Libby app. This transition is likely to occur around October 1."
MORE VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING
The library will also soon be offering more virtual programming on its Facebook page.
Teen librarian Ms. Natalie announces, "The library will begin posting Bee Creative videos which will include sewing tutorials and Cosplay how-tos just in time for Halloween."
In addition, Ms. Xiaohong will be presenting an upcycled book program for adults where an old book will be transformed into a country pumpkin. Worn out books will be available on September 28th for pick-up at the library for this project for those who are interested.
There will also be read-alongs and Baby & Me programs posted soon.
NEW LIBRARY CARD
In celebration of the annual Library Card Sign-up Month this September, patrons may trade their old library card for any one of three new designs. Go to the Commerce Library's Facebook page to look at the choices.
"For patrons whose children are continuing their schooling online this year," Abounader says, "don't forget eRead Kids with audio and ebooks is available with your library card for children in pre-K through fourth grade. For older students," she advises, "use that library card to study online math and reading skills for grade four through college with Learning Express."
CENSUS
The time for this year's Census reporting is coming to a close. These results will help Commerce receive their fair share of Federal funds for schools, roads, public works and more. They also help determine Congressional representation. Residents who don't have a computer are welcome to use one at the Commerce Library to complete these forms on-line.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction books include: Margaret Mizushima's "Killing Trail," Pittacus "Lore's I Am Number Four," Emma Staub's "All Adults Here," Gail Honeyman's "Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine," Anne Perry's "Questions of Betrayal," J.D. Robb's "Shadows in Death," and August Norman's "Come and Get Me."
Mizushima's novel is a Timber Creek K-9 mystery, while Lore's is book one in the Lorien Legacies.
Ken Follett's "The Evening and the Morning" and Beverly Lewis' "The Stone Wall" are also new. Thirty years ago, Follett published "The Pillars of the Earth," regarded by many as "his most popular novel."
"The Evening and the Morning" is a prequel to that novel and is set in England in 997, the end of the Dark Ages and the beginning of the Middle Ages.
New nonfiction now on the shelves include: "Round of a Country Year" by David Kline, "Killing Crazy Horse" by Bill O'Reilly, "Answer Is?" by Alex Trebek, "Chicken" by Paul Josephson, "Learned Optimism" by Martin Seligman and "Outlander Kitchen" by Theresa Carle-Sanders.
Kline's book records the goings-on on his organic farm and is reviewed as "an example of the ways we are connected to our environment and the enjoyment to be found in daily work on a farm."
Seligman's book describes how to change your mind and your life, while Josephson's book is a history of chickens from farmyard to factory.
For quick and easy browsing many of the recently added audio books are now displayed on the bottom shelf with the new adult fiction books. These include two by J.D. Robb, "Connections in Death" and "Gold in Death," Danielle Steel's "Daddy's Girls," J.A. Jances' "Credible Threat," James Patterson's "Lost," Elton John's "ME," William Kent Krueger's "This Tender Land" and many more.
