After hours “Wisdom in a Workshop” is back at the Crawford Long Museum. On Thursday, April 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees may enjoy a fun workshop and learn how to create a well-done charcuterie board.
Make and take a charcuterie creation home at the hands-on, interactive workshop. All materials, and a variety of cured meats, cheeses and fruits will be provided to create your board. Techniques for making pepperoni roses, salami waves and more will be shared. Attendees will have the opportunity to win wooden charcuterie boards and cheese knives as door prizes.
The French word charcuterie means “pork butcher shop” and was first used to describe stores in France that sold cured pork products, similar to the modern-day delicatessen. Today, charcuterie can refer to many types of cured meat, including Italian cured meats like soppressata and prosciutto. A charcuterie board is an appetizer platter made of cured meats, cheese, fruits, vegetables, nuts, spreads, dips, and crackers. The food items are typically arranged on a wooden board.
Call the museum by Friday, April 15, at 706-367-5307 for reservations as space is limited. The cost is $35 for Friends of the Museum members and $40 for non-members. For more information, visit www.crawfordlong.org. The Crawford Long Museum is located on the downtown square at 28 College Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.