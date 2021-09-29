The Commerce Public Library has announced that another patron, Sawyer Check, has completed the 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten program. Parents and Grandparents interested in taking part in this program are encouraged to ask at the front desk for information.
Children's Librarian Catherine Harris says, "It will be interesting to see just how many books Sawyer and his family will be able to complete before he actually starts kindergarten!"
She adds, "The program is easy and can be managed either through Beanstack or by paper logs. Children will be given a prize after reaching each 100 book level and will receive a special book bag, book and certificate on reaching 1,000."
LEGION DRIVE
The library is supporting the American Legion Post 56 in its VA Medical Center Comfort Items Drive. These items will be delivered by Post 56 to the Charlie Norwood Medical Center and Fisher House later in October. Community members who would like to donate are encouraged to drop off items at the library or with the Legion in Jefferson. There is a long list of acceptable items at the library and on the library's Facebook page. The deadline for library drop off is October 8.
GHOST STORIES
The library will have a special Ghost Stories for Kids at 5 p.m. and another spookier storytelling at 7 p.m. for Teens on Thursday, October 7. Treats will be provided and the event will occur outside in the Memorial Garden.
PAINT, COMPUTERS
Library Assistant Sandra Cope recently facilitated the Paint and Chat program and has another one planned for closer to the holidays. Cope's next program, though, will be a beginning computer class. This class will be held on Tuesdays October 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 1-3 p.m. The beginning class will cover an introduction to the Windows Operating System, connecting to the internet, email and phone basics. Each class will be limited to nine participants so be sure to call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a place. There will be an advanced class held in November that will cover Windows Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for patrons interested in learning more.
ARCHIVE MONTH
October is Archive month, so library volunteer Tina Harris will host two tours of the Dorothy &Lamartine Hardman Jr. Heritage Room this month. One will be on Tuesday, October 19, at 11 a.m. and the second one will occur on Thursday, October 21, at 6 p.m.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Anne Perry's "A Darker Reality," Jonathan Kellerman's "The Burning," Jude Deveraux's "An Impossible Promise," Craig Johnson's "Daughter of the Morning Star" and Susan Wittig "Albert's Hemlock."
There are also three new fantasy/science fiction novels by J.B. Simmons, "Clothed with the Sun," "Unbound" and "Great White Throne." Three new audio books are now on the shelves as well, Stuart Wood's "Dead in the Water" and "Swimming to Catalina" and David Baldacci's "Daylight."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Tuesday, Adult Writes Group, 10:30 a.m.
•Tuesday, Computer Basics, 1-3 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Ghost Stories for Kids, 5 p.m.
•Thursday, Ghost Stories for Teens, 7 p.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros., 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.