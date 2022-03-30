Children ages 2 to 12 have the opportunity to earn tickets to Disney on Ice's "Let's Celebrate" by reading five books and having their ticket stamped at the Commerce Public Library.
The Disney on ice program will be held at the Gas South Arena April 21 through April 24.
"Look for inspiring reads on the Disney display or anywhere in the library, and check at the desk for more information on this program," library manager Angel Abounader states. "In addition, there is also a display of spring books to go along with the coming plant swap, as well as a display entitled 'beautiful, imperfect me' celebrating what makes each person special."
SPECIAL PROGRAM
There will be a program at the Commerce Library entitled " Your Prosperity Future" on Tuesday, April 5, at noon
"Patrons are encouraged to stop in the library with any financial questions they might have so that they might be addressed at this program," advises Abounader.
KNITTING
Hooks and Needles will be held for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown on Wednesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
"This was a favorite program of many library patrons and is planned to once again be held the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Library's Board Room," Abounader said. "Patrons new to knitting as well as those who are pros are welcome at any time."
PLANT SWAP
The Commerce Library's annual plant swap will be held on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. until noon.
"We never know what will be brought," says library assistant Carolyn Cook, "but I have filled my yard with ferns, woods poppy, swamp sunflower, pachysandra, coral bells and hellebore, and many more - all of which came from this swap."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Danielle Steel's "High Stakes," Brad Meltzer's "The Lightning Rod," Roy Johansen's "Killer View," David Rosenfelt's "Citizen K-9," Susan Mallery's "The Summer Getaway," Sharon Sala's "The Christmas Wish," Manda Collins' "Rogue Set Match" and Tracie Peterson's "Ever Constant."
New nonfiction now on the shelves include: "The Other Dr. Gilmer," "The Beekeeper's Handbook," "DBT for Dummies," "Glamour and Style" by Stephen Shearer and "The Naked Don't Fear the Water" by Mattheui Aiken. Shearer's book is about the beauty of Hedy Lamarr while Aikens depicts the challenges encountered by Afghan refugees
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up includes the following:
•Mondays, Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
•Tuesday, April 5, noon, Your Prosperity Future.
•Wenesdays, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, April 6, Hooks and Needles, 10 to 11 a.m.
•Thursdays, Teen Smash, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m..
