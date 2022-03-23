There will be a children's Art Show on Tuesday evening, May 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Commerce Public Library.
For the last several months, the library has hosted Storybook Art Club with art teacher Laura Cox. The upcoming art show will give students the opportunity to showcase their art to the public with a small reception. Parents with children who have attended any of the sessions are encouraged to drop off artwork by May 10 with library manager Angel Abounader. This will ensure the art is displayed in advance in preparation for the show.
FINANCIAL SERIES
The library is also preparing for a free monthly financial series for adults covering topics such as: buying a home, starting a business and creating a savings plan. The first of these workshops entitled Your Prosperity Picture, will be held on April 5 and repeated on April 26. In this program, instructor Jacqui Lister will discuss a five-step process to help folks manage money while creating the life and future they desire. As a reminder all library programs are free to the public.
NEW STORYWALK
The new storywalk in the children's library is The FIrst Strawberries retold by Josep[h Bruchac. There are also strawberries planted in the Memorial Garden in the red painted tubs.
PLANT SWAP
As a reminder for plant enthusiasts, there will be a Plant Swap from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: C.J. Box's "Shadows Reel," Dolly Parton and James Patterson's "Run Rose Run," Harlan Coben's "The Match," Greer Macallister's "Scorpica," Amelia Morris' "Wildcat," Mesha Maren's "Perpetual West," Daniel Abraham's "Age of Ash," Ben Mezrich's "The Midnight Ride," Anne Friggin's "Listening Still," Richard Swan's "The Justice of Kings," Jo Harkin's "Tell Me An Ending" and Catherine Ryan Howard's "56 Days."
New nonfiction include: "How I Survived a Chinese Reeducation" Camp" by Gulbaher Haitiwaji, "Bird Brother" by Rodney Stotts, "Savage Journey" by Peter Richardson, "Dignity in a Digital Ag"e by Ro Khana, "CBD" by Blair Lauren Brown, "Good Anxiety" by Wendy Suzuki, "Porch Living" by Janes T. Farmer, and "Perfect Porches" by Paula S. Wallace. "All About Me" by Mel Brooks is also available.
The Commerce Library now has all seven seasons of "The Closer" as well as four seasons of "The Crown" for those more interested in DVD's. There is also a new DVD on Franklin Delano Roosevelt's time in Georgia,and over 40 other DVD's new to Commerce shelves. Patrons are encouraged to check out the Korean Collection as the library has added many new Korean DVDs as well to the collection including "Seven Swords," a film by Tsui Hark and "Korean: The Never-Ending War" by PBS.
