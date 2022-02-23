A children's drive-in movie is planned at the Commerce Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon in the library's auditorium.
Boxes will be provided for the children to create their very own car in which they can enjoy the movie. Snacks will also be provided.
ADULT WRITERS
Adult writers meet on Tuesday, March 1, at 10:30 a.m. Visitors are always welcome to come see how memoirs are being written in this group, organizers state.
NEW STORYWALK
The newest storywalk now in the children's library is "Rooster Wore Skinny Jeans" by Jessie Miller. It is described as "a hilarious tale of self-acceptance, resilience and the joy of standing out." After reading the story children are invited to use the flannel board to dress the animals.
Already on display is a selection of fairy tale stories for children, but coming soon there will be a display of narrative children's nonfiction or "picture science." For adults in March, there will be a display for Women's History Month.
MARCH PROGRAMS
Looking ahead there will be many new programs during the month of March. A beginner's computer class will start Tuesday, March 15, and will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. for three consecutive weeks.
There will also be a financial question and answer program held on Thursday, March 24.
The Korean program for the month of March will be on Tuesday, March 15, and will be held at 11:30 a.m. Battery run cars will be explained during the program, and families who attend will receive a battery-themed Lego car kit to take home.
More information on each of these programs will be in future press releases.
RETIREMENT PARTY
A drop-in retirement party was held for children's librarian, Catherine Harris.
"Special thanks to all the community members who came out to honor Ms. Harris during her drop-in retirement party on Wednesday the 16," library manager Angel Abounader states.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now include: Francine RIver's The Lady's Mine, Calla Henkel's Other People's Clothes, Charles Todd's A Game of Fear, David Weber's A Call to Insurrection, Toni Morrison's Recitatif, Nina De Gramon'ts The Christie Affair, Sarah Jio's With Love From London, Ellis Peter's Dead Man's Ransom, and Amdrzej Sapokowsi's Blood of Elves.
The Commerce LIbrary tries to order nonfiction books on a variety of subjects that might interest patrons in this area. One source that was recently used to find 15 new titles was a publication from The Rotary Club. These subjects range from preventing the next pandemic, understanding the importance of water, building a better world for all, the student loan debt trap, and the future of education and schools. There are too many to list here, but a flyer that lists all 15 will be on display at the library.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include the following:
•Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon -drive-in movie in the auditorium.
•Tuesday, March 1, at 10:30 a.m., Adult Writers.
•Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Kidsercise.
•Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Teen Smash.
•Thursday 6 p.m. Yoga.
•Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Baby and Me.
