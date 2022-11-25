Hop into the family sleigh for the Nicholson Public Library Family Christmas Event.

"On Thursday, December 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe said. "We will also be making Christmas cards for nursing home residents. Enjoy the lighting of the city Christmas tree, music, activities, and refreshments at the Benton Center."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.