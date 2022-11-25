Hop into the family sleigh for the Nicholson Public Library Family Christmas Event.
"On Thursday, December 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe said. "We will also be making Christmas cards for nursing home residents. Enjoy the lighting of the city Christmas tree, music, activities, and refreshments at the Benton Center."
The event is free and open to everyone. It is sponsored by the Harold S. Swindle Public Library and the City of Nicholson.
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, December 15, at 1:30 p.m. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. Adults 18 and older are welcome to join. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the Circulation Desk. This month, the group is reading “Christmas in Peachtree Bluff” by Kristy Woodson Harvey.
The library has a monthly email that gives updates on what is going on at the library.
"Each month, we will mail you a calendar of events," O'Keeffe said. "You can sign up at the library or send your email information to rokeeffe@prlib.org subject mail list."
The .ibrary is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U. S. Department of State to initiate passport services.
The Nicholson Public Library has mobile hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed on Thursday, November 24, Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
The Nicholson Public Library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.