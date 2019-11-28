Parades, visits with Santa and holiday markets are among the plans coming up in December across Jackson County as Christmas is celebrated.
COMMERCE
Commerce by Candlelight will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with downtown shopping.
A Holiday Market will be at the civic center from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Donuts with Santa will be served from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The annual Christmas parade in Commerce will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. The theme will be “Christmas Greetings.”
JEFFERSON
The Downtown in December Holiday Festival in Jefferson will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is hosted by the Crawford W. Long Museum and Main Street Jefferson. There will be a children’s story time inside the Crawford Long Museum’s Pendergrass General Store from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The annual Christmas parade “Christmas Greetings” will start at 1 p.m.
There will be free photo opportunities with Santa inside the museum from 3 to 5 p.m. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a variety of food vendors, local shopping specials, entertainment and children’s activities on the square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call the museum at 706-367-5307 or Main Street Jefferson at 706-367-5714 or visit www.crawfordlong.org or www.mainstreetjefferson.com.
MAYSVILLE
The Christmas at Veteran’s Park in Maysville will be on Saturday, December 14. Vendors can set up at 2 p.m. and Santa arrives at 6 p.m. The Community Club will also have hot drinks, roasted marshmallows and s’mores.
HOSCHTON
Hoschton plans its Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.
Tickets are $10 each and include breakfast, crafts and a visit with Santa.
Only 50 tickets will be sold.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Hoschton City Hall at 706-654-3034.
