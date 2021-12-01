The City of Nicholson and the Nicholson Public Library invite you to join them for their annual Jingle and Mingle Christmas on Tuesday, December 7.
"Stop by the Nicholson Public Library, take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and make a Christmas ornament," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "Each child who visits with Santa will receive a treat bag and be entered into a drawing for a Christmas Stocking filled with goodies. The magical evening continues with the lighting of the Nicholson Christmas tree, seasonal music and refreshments at the Benton Center. Join us as we dash into the most wonderful time of the year."
The library is having a prize drawing for a Madame Alexander Babblebaby. This baby doll features 25 gentle realistic sounds when her soft belly is pressed. The drawing will be on Monday, December 20. Tickets are a $1 each and all proceeds benefit the Nicholson Public Library. Stop by the library to take a look at the doll and buy tickets.
STORYTIME
Each month on the library's Facebook page, Ms. Irma hosts Spanish Story Time.
12 Magical Christmas Stories featuring Lady Sherri will be featured on the Facebook page. each day beginning Sunday, December 12. Lady Sherri will read a special Children’s Christmas story. On December 24, a special guest reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.
PASSPORT
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577, or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
