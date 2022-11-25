The City of Pendergrass will present pictures with Santa at Santa's Workshop on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pendergrass City Hall/Library, 65 Smith Bridges Street, Pendergrass.
Those who attend are asked to bring their own camera to take the photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.