There is a new book and movie display, "Christmas in July," at the Commerce Public Library.
"Continuing the Tales and Tails theme of the Summer Reading Program, there are new Christmas DVD's as well as Christmas tales for patrons to enjoy during these hot, humid days," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Be sure to pick up any prizes children have earned with their summer reading. Take and Make crafts continue to be available as long as supplies last."
SPECIAL PROGRAMS COMING UP
Nationally acclaimed local artist, Abner Cope, will demonstrate various techniques used in portrait painting on Tuesday, July 13. Patrons are invited to drop in between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to observe this process.
Also on Tuesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Laura Cox ,a local art teacher, will present a program encouraging children to create their own unique animal using cardboard scraps, hot glue, paint and back marker. No sign-ups are required but materials will be limited. This program is recommended for ages 8-12.
Then on Thursday, July 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be an end of summer party with a family storytime and dinner in the Memorial Garden including tacos, cookies, balloons and a visit from PuRL, the pop-up library. Children who have participated in the summer reading program are encouraged to stop by.
Summer reading wraps up July 17. The deadline for claiming prizes will be August 1.
FARM BUREAU
For six years in a row, the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Jackson County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book to the Commerce Public Library with their friends at Jackson EMC.
"The library is very grateful for this partnership," Abounader states.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: J.H. Gelernter's "Hold Fast," Eric Redman's "Bones of Hilo," Lia Williams' "Seven Days in June," Kelly Rimmer's "The Warsaw Orphan," Emily Henry's "People We Meet On Vacation," Phoebe Wynne's "Madam," Ashley Audrain's "The Push" and Natsuko Inamura's "The Woman in the Purple Skirt" translated from Japanese by Lucy North.
"Winning Independence: The Decisive Years of the Revolutionary War, 1778-1781" by John Ferling, "America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy, Jr." by Steven M. Gillon and "The LIght of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos" by Judy Batalion are all new in nonfiction. Other new nonfiction include: "The Best Natural Cures Using Essential Oils, The Herbal Kitchen" and "Renters' Rights."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Tuesday, Art Tales with Ms. Laura, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-in, ages 8-12.
•Tuesday, Live Art with Mr. Abner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Drop-in.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m, ages 11-18.
•Thursday, End of Summer Party 5:30 to 7 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
