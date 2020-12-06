Christmas in the Park will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, in Maysville.
The event will include visits with Santa, shopping with local vendors, the presentation of "The Polar Express" at dark, boiled peanuts, inflatables, hot chocolate, concessions, S'mores, artwork displays and music by the East Jackson Middle School Chorus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.