Hailey Smith, Harpist for the King, captivated members at the Jefferson Woman’s Club with her melodies of Christmas at the December meeting of the club.
Smith started playing the harp at the age of seven and has performed at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. She performs at weddings, churches and corporate events.
Club member Sally Stites joined Smith on a duet of “Silent Night” featuring Stites on violin and Smith on harp.
During the business portion of the meeting, club members were given an opportunity to win a Vintage Santa, which was made and donated by club member Elaine Kupis. Proceeds from the raffle of $290 will go to Jackson County Family Connection.
Club members also donated canned and dry goods which will be given to a family in need this holiday season.
Forty-one members and one guest attended the luncheon meeting which was held December 10, at the Jefferson Civic Center and catered by The Master’s Table, Winder.
