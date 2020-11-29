The Commerce Public Library will be hosting two Christmas programs for children during December. It will be the same program, however, to encourage smaller crowd sizes as well as making social distancing easier.
They will be held on Thursday, December 17 and Saturday, December 19, and both are scheduled to be outside in the Memorial Garden at 1 p.m. There will be a puppet show, songs with Christmas bells, a small Christmas tree lighting, and maybe a visit from a tiny reindeer.
The library is being decorated inside for Christmas, too. The children's library will have a display of Christmas books for easy checkout, and there is a new story walk for the season, Santa Mouse by Michael Brown.
Another Christmas activity will be a Virtual Interactive Family Workshop: Baking Cookies for Santa on Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. hosted by staff member Tami McClung. Sign up is required so call the library at 706-335-5946 to put your name and email on the list. McClung advises: "I will get in touch with each interested participant with a shopping list and recipe, as well as a password and instructions for the Zoom program. Join me from your home," McClung continues, "for cookie time, holiday stories and songs."
Library advocate, Claire Gaus, continues to encourage patrons to celebrate the season by donating food and pocket change to the local food bank at the library's "come to the table" display. Gaus matched the donations on Nov. 18; and she plans to match donations given on Dec. 18 as well, so there is plenty of time to join in this effort to help friends and neighbors.
Dec. 18 will also be the day one lucky patron will win the Ingles Holiday Gift Basket. "Send a picture of your family cooking or reading a food themed book together to me at aabounader@prlib.org to be entered in this contest," advises Library Manager Angel Abounader.
When weather permits Kidsercise, Baby and Me, and the Book Vine will continue to be offered during December outside in the Memorial Garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.