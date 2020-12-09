Christmas at Bethany: “A Service of Scripture & Song” is planned for December 20, Bethany United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m.
After the worship service, pictures with Santa Claus will be offered, plus hot chocolate and cookies.
On December, Bethany will have a candlelight service at 6 p.m. A special offering will be taken for United Methodist Children’s Home (WellRoot) and the Good Samaritan Fund.
