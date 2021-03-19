Commerce High School FCCLA students were among those recognized at the Georgia FCCLA Virtual State Leadership Conference that was livestreamed from the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington.
Madison McDonald placed first in State for the Nutrition and Food Science Online Proficiency Testing. She also placed second in State for the Career Investigation STAR Event and is advancing to the National Leadership Conference held this summer.
Kaylee Martin earned the Distinguished Statesman Award.
Faith Brown earned a perfect score on the Statesman Award Test.
“These students are truly the face of the future," said Camille Whalen, CHS FCCLA Adviser. "They competed in activities that showcased not only their knowledge, but their leadership skills. Congratulations to the students for their hard work and preparation.”
Over 158 middle and high school chapters in Family and Consumer Sciences attended the Georgia FCCLA Virtual State Leadership Conference that was livestreamed from the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington. Students were able to discover their leadership potential by attending general sessions, workshops and competing in different Competitive Events.
