Commerce High School students brought home several awards from the GHSA Literary State Championship.
Ivy Tolbert won first place in rhetorical essay.
Maddie Farnham received state runner up at the GHSA State Literary Contest.
Madison McDonald placed third in extemporaneous speaking-international.
CHS placed fourth overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.