The inaugural Commerce High School volleyball team players honored three Commerce City Schools employees as their Teachers of the Match for the 2020 season.
They were voted on by the players as a reflection and thank you for all they do for Commerce City Schools.
The honorees were Kelsee Ryan, a Biology teacher at CHS; Stacey Miller, a first grade teacher at Commerce Primary School; and Becky Duke, a fourth grade teacher at Commerce Elementary School.
They were each given a CHS volleyball shirt and were recognized on the team Instagram.
