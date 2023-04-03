Academy Baptist Church has announced its Easter services.
Sunrise service is at 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow. There will be no Sunday school. Easter Worship Service is at 11 a.m. There will be no evening service.
Academy is located at 689 Academy Church Road in Jefferson.
The Rev. Eric Shelton is pastor.
