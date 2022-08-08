Academy Baptist Church announces homecoming on Sunday, August 14.
Special music will be provided by Lanier and Dawn Burden at 10:30 a.m. The worship service will be at 11 a.m. The Rev. Larry Elrod will be the guest preacher delivering the Homecoming message.
There will be no Sunday School.
A covered dish lunch will be held after the worship service. Attendees are asked to bring your favorite dishes and desserts. Barbecue, bread and drinks will be provided.
Academy is located at 689 Academy Church Road in Jefferson.
The Rev. Eric Shelton is pastor.
