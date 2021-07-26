Academy Baptist Church will have homecoming on Sunday, August 8.
Clark Ivey, a former pastor, will deliver the homecoming message during the worship hour at 11 a.m.
A covered dish luncheon will be served after the service. Ham and fried chicken will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring your favorite sides and desserts.
Academy is located at 689 Academy Church Road in Jefferson.
The Rev. Eric Shelton is pastor.
