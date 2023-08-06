Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.