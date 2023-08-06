Academy Baptist Church will have annual homecoming on Sunday, August 13.
Worship service will be at 11 a.m. with a covered dish lunch following worship service. There will be no Sunday School.
Academy is located at 689 Academy Church Road in Jefferson.
