The Purpose Church will host a civilian response to active shooter event on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6-8 p.m.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) is a free two-hour course that teaches individuals in the community how to prepare for, and take action during active shooter events. CRASE is designed and built on the Avoid, Deny Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT, and provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and considerations for conducting drills.
