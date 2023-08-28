Antioch United Methodist Church will celebrate 224 years during homecoming on September 10, beginning with morning worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Gary Whitsone will preach and music will be provided by Todd Chandler and the East Jackson Comprehensive High School Choir.
