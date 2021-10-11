Arbor Pointe Church at West Jackson will host its first homecoming service and dinner on the grounds on Sunday, October 17, starting at 10:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be pastor Tyler Jackson.
Arbor Pointe is located at 115 Towne Center Pkwy., Suite 109, Hoschton.
For more information, visit the church website at https://www.arborpointe.org/ or Facebook page.
The church's phone number is 770-272-6778.
