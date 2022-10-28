All military veterans, and their family and friends, are invited to the 10th annual Honor the Veterans Day at Athens First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 12:15 p.m.
Sponsored by the Senior Group, the gala luncheon and program honors military veterans from Athens-Clarke, Jackson, Walton, Oglethorpe, Madison, Barrow and Morgan counties.
The luncheon will be followed by a program featuring retired General William Caldwell, president of Georgia Military College in Milledgeville.
During the program, members of the five military branches will be invited to stand in their respective groups for applause. Each group will be serenaded with their branch's theme song, gifted by University of Georgia baritone soloist, John Drake. The colors will be presented by the Cedar Shoals High School ROTC.
All veterans and guests who would like to attend can make a reservation by calling 706-543-1442. The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 7, at noon.
The cost for the meal is $7.
