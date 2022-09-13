Baptist Tabernacle is having a singing “Fellowship in the Field” on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is an all-day singing and will be held outside at the church, located at 3231 U.S. Hwy. 441, Commerce.
There will be free food and drinks.
Jimmy Peck is the pastor of Baptist Tabernacle.
