Baptist Tabernacle Church, located at 3231 Hwy. 441, Commerce, will host Vacation Bible School on August 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lunch will be served.
"All ages welcome and you can drop of your children," church organizers said.
Attendees are asked to bring a towel.
For more information, call Janet Watson at 706-424-3884.
