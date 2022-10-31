The ladies of Special Edition will be selling barbecue plates (chicken halves, baked beans, slaw, cake slices and bread) on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Tabos Piggly Wiggly. The cost is $12 per plate.
Latest Jackson News
- Holly Springs Methodist plans yard sale
- BBQ plate sale coming up Nov. 5
- Ebenezer UMC plans fall festival
- Retired educators to meet Nov. 10
- Commerce library, American Legion to host Veterans Day celebration
- Lampp participates in Legislative Livestock Show
- Nicholson library plans turkey headband craft time
- BUFFINGTON: Elections process under attack
Most Popular
Articles
- Seven-vehicle wreck leads to I-85 S shutdown in Jefferson
- Jefferson recognizes city attorney for 50 years of service
- Planning board to review move for psychiatric facility
- Homer Road convenience store, retail center tabled
- Commerce planners give OK to Bana Road industrial expansion
- Drivers asked to avoid I-85 S in Jefferson after Wednesday morning wreck
- Recent arrests made across Jackson County
- Elijah DeWitt remembered in Oct. 12 service
- Recent arrests made across Jackson County
- BUFFINGTON: Elections process under attack
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.