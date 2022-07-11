Beaverdam Baptist Church plans its weekend Vacation Bible School and back to school bash. This year's theme is "Monumental: Celebrating God's greatness."
The event will be held Friday, July 29, from 6-9 p.m. (Kona Ice will be there); Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (water games); and Sunday, July 31, at 11 a.m.
This is for ages 3 through 5th grade.
There will be worship, Bible time, games, crafts and meals.
Beaverdam Baptist is located at 1627 Hwy. 59, Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.