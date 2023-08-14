Beaverdam Baptist Church is seeking crafters to participate in “Marketplace at Bethlehem,” an arts and crafts festival.
The festival is planned Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested in participating are asked to contact Lynda Culpepper at 706-202-6032 for an application to reserve a booth.
The booth fee is a fundraiser for Operation Christmas Child.
Beaverdam Baptist is located at 1627 Hwy. 59, Commerce.
