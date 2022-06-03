The women of Bethany United Methodist Church will be hosting bingo on June 10 from 6-9 p.m.
Dinner is served at 6 p.m. The meal includes spaghetti or lasagna with salad/garlic bread.
The event cost is $20. Proceeds go to the church renewal fund.
Prizes will be award.
This event will be held in the fellowship hall of Bethany UMC, located at 4659 Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
For more information, call 706-367-8042.
