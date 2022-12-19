Bethany United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Bethany UMC will host Christmas Day communion on December 25 at 11 a.m.
The church is located at 4659 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, and can be reached at 706-367-8042.
