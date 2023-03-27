Bethany United Methodist Church has announced its Easter Sunday services. The church will host a Sunrise Service and breakfast at 7 a.m., a worship service at 11 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt at 12:15 p.m.
The church is located at 4659 Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
