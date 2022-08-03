Bethany United Methodist Church will host homecoming on Sunday, August 14. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Gary Glenn will be speaking.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 8:55 am
Bethany United Methodist Church will host homecoming on Sunday, August 14. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Gary Glenn will be speaking.
There will be a covered dish luncheon to follow worship.
Bethany UMC is located at 4659 Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
For more information, contact the church office at 706-367-8042.
