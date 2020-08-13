Bethany United Methodist Church, of Jefferson, welcomes its new director of youth ministry, Ben Lee.
Lee comes to Bethany from a career in the restaurant business and a background in church service and leadership.
"He will equip our middle school and high school youth for Christian growth and discipleship," church leader said. "Small group experiences, mission and service, and recreation will be key parts of Bethany's youth ministry. We celebrate Ben, his wife, Audra, and their three boys joining Bethany's great history of local witness and blessing."
For more information, follow the Bethany UMC Facebook page.
