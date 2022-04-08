Blacks Creek Baptist Church will have a Good Friday service on April 15 at 6:30 p.m.
"There will be special music by the Blacks Creek Worship Team and a Biblical focus on the words spoken by Jesus Christ from the cross of calvary," church leaders said. "The community is invited."
For more information or directions, visit Blackscreekbaptistchurch.com
Blacks Creek Baptist is located at 3754 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce.
Chad Rising is the pastor.
