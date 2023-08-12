Blacks Creek Baptist Church kicks off the "Creek Kids" program on Wednesday, September 6.
Children preschool through 6th grade may be dropped off at 5:30 p.m. for meal time. Pick-up time will be at 7:30 p.m. The program will consist of Hyfi Bible study and games.
"Blacks Creek is excited to offer this engaging new kids' curriculum," church leaders said. "Hyfi gets kids engaged with a fun, high-energy camp-like experience featuring monthly themes. Join us this school year as we explore the Bible and make new friends."
Blacks Creek Youth, 7th-12th grade students, meet on Wednesday evenings during the school year from 5:30-7:30 p.m. After a meal together, these pre-teens and teens gather for Bible study, praise worship and music, and team-building activities.
